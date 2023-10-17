With the 2023 college football season -- the last of an era, in many ways -- at its midway point, our panel of college football experts were faced with plenty of difficult decisions when convening to select the 2023 CBS Sports Midseason All-America team. In fact, only three players received unanimous vote honors: Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, the latter of whom was also an unanimous pick on the preseason first team.

Joining Bowers in returning from the preseason first team are a trio of offensive linemen -- Joe Alt (Notre Dame), Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State), Cooper Beebe (Kansas State) -- as well as Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks and Iowa punter Tory Taylor. That means nearly one-third of the CBS Sports Preseason All-America first team has completely lived up to their expectations.

In total, 22 programs are represented across 27 selections. Only Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and Texas A&M have multiple players on the team; the Crimson Tide surfaced the most with three picks, though none on the offensive side of the ball.

The SEC dominates the proceedings with 10 selections followed by the Pac-12 with four. The ACC, Big Ten and Big 12 each placed three players on the team with two representing Notre Dame and the Group of Five being propped up by Boise State and Colorado State.

In an effort to modernize our All-America team and make it more representative of the current game, CBS Sports in 2022 adjusted the defensive roster positions, adding an additional defensive back slot. Furthermore, any EDGE rushers voted onto the team are positioned as listed on official team rosters.

2023 CBS Sports Midseason All-America

* unanimous selection | classes from official team rosters