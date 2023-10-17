graphic-2023midaa.png
Hailey Meuchel, CBS Sports

With the 2023 college football season -- the last of an era, in many ways -- at its midway point, our panel of college football experts were faced with plenty of difficult decisions when convening to select the 2023 CBS Sports Midseason All-America team. In fact, only three players received unanimous vote honors: Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden and Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, the latter of whom was also an unanimous pick on the preseason first team.

Joining Bowers in returning from the preseason first team are a trio of offensive linemen -- Joe Alt (Notre Dame), Olumuyiwa Fashanu (Penn State), Cooper Beebe (Kansas State) -- as well as Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks and Iowa punter Tory Taylor. That means nearly one-third of the CBS Sports Preseason All-America first team has completely lived up to their expectations.

In total, 22 programs are represented across 27 selections. Only Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame and Texas A&M have multiple players on the team; the Crimson Tide surfaced the most with three picks, though none on the offensive side of the ball.

The SEC dominates the proceedings with 10 selections followed by the Pac-12 with four. The ACC, Big Ten and Big 12 each placed three players on the team with two representing Notre Dame and the Group of Five being propped up by Boise State and Colorado State.

In an effort to modernize our All-America team and make it more representative of the current game, CBS Sports in 2022 adjusted the defensive roster positions, adding an additional defensive back slot. Furthermore, any EDGE rushers voted onto the team are positioned as listed on official team rosters.

2023 CBS Sports Midseason All-America

*  unanimous selection | classes from official team rosters

Offense


QB

Michael Penix Jr. *

Washington

Senior

RB

Jonathon Brooks

Texas

Sophomore

RB

Audric Estime

Notre Dame

Junior

WR

Luther Burden III *

Missouri

Sophomore

WR

Malik Nabers

LSU

Junior

TE

Brock Bowers *

Georgia

Junior

C

Jackson Powers-Johnson

Oregon

Junior

OL

Joe Alt

Notre Dame

Junior

OL

Olumuyiwa Fashanu

Penn State

Senior

OL

Cooper Beebe

Kansas State

Senior

OL

Taliese Fuaga

Oregon State

Junior

Defense


DL Laiatu LatuUCLASenior
DLMohamed KamaraColorado StateGraduate

DL

Ashton Gillotte

Louisville

Junior

LB

Dallas Turner

Alabama

Junior

LB

Edgerrin Cooper

Texas A&M

Junior

LB

Danny Stutsman

Oklahoma

Junior

CB

Myles Jones

Duke

Senior

CB

Ricardo Hallman

Wisconsin

Redshirt sophomore

DB

Malaki Starks

Georgia

Sophomore

DB

Kool-Aid McKinstry

Alabama

Junior

DB

Jaylin Simpson

Auburn

Senior

Special teams


K

Will Reichard

Alabama

Graduate

P

Tory Taylor

Iowa

Senior

KR

Brashard Smith

Miami

Junior

PR

Ainias Smith

Texas A&M

Graduate

AP

Ashton Jeanty

Boise State

Sophomore