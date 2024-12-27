Much of the college football betting world has turned its attention to the upcoming College Football Playoff quarterfinals, but there are still 18 bowl games not affiliated with the playoffs unfolding before the first CFP kickoff on New Year's Eve. NFL opt-outs, the transfer portal, injuries and coaching changes impact many of these matchups. Motivation if a key factor to consider when handicapping these games as well.

For some of the more intriguing upcoming matchups, the latest college football bowl odds via SportsLine consensus list No. 23 Colorado as 3.5-point favorites against No. 17 BYU in the Alamo Bowl on Saturday, while No. 11 Alabama is -12.5 against Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday. Who should you back in those games and other upcoming bowls leading up to the CFP quarterfinals? Before locking in any college football picks, be sure to see the college football betting guide from legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall.

For years Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information while in college, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as executive editor for many years.

An in-demand guest on numerous sports talk radio and TV shows across the country, Bruce's vast array of editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other outlets. He has won various handicapping titles and also is working on several book projects. Bruce also enters action on Dec. 27 on a 51-27 roll (+2124) on his official SportsLine college football spread betting picks, making him SportsLine's current No. 1 CFB expert.

Top college football predictions for bowl games

One of the top college football picks Marshall is recommending: He likes Boston College to cover (+4) against Nebraska in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday at noon ET.

It was a strong debut season for Bill O'Brien with the Eagles, who briefly cracked the AP Top 25 and have a chance for their first eight-win season since 2009. BC won three out of its final four to end the regular season and ended the year on a five-game cover streak, including winning outright as an underdog against UNC. Boston College was 5-2 ATS as an underdog overall this year.

Nebraska, meanwhile, went just 1-5 straight-up down the stretch and 2-3-1 ATS during that span. The Eagles seem to be a in a better roster spot in this matchup as well with several key Nebraska players entering the portal and not expected to play. See which other picks to make here.

Friday, Dec. 27

Armed Forces Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Navy (+1.5, 44)

Birmingham Bowl: Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt (+3, 49.5)

Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Arkansas (+1.5, 52.5)

Holiday Bowl: Syracuse vs. Washington State (+17.5, 59.5)

Las Vegas Bowl: Texas A&M vs. USC (+4, 52.5)

Saturday, Dec. 28

Fenway Bowl: UConn vs. North Carolina (-2.5, 52.5)

Pinstripe Bowl: Boston College vs. Nebraska (-4, 45.5)

New Mexico Bowl: Louisiana vs. TCU (-11.5, 58.5)

Pop-Tarts Bowl: Iowa State vs. Miami (FL) (-3.5, 56.5)

Arizona Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. Colorado State (+2.5, 40.5)

Military Bowl: East Carolina vs. NC State (-6.5, 58.5)

Alamo Bowl: BYU vs. Colorado (-4, 54.5)

Independence Bowl: Louisiana Tech vs. Army (-16.5, 44)

Monday, Dec. 30

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Missouri (-3, 40.5)

Tuesday, Dec. 31

ReliaQuest Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan (+12.5, 43.5)

Sun Bowl: Louisville vs. Washington (+2.5, 49.5)

Citrus Bowl: South Carolina vs. Illinois (+9.5, 48)

Texas Bowl: Baylor vs. LSU (+2.5, 59.5)

Fiesta Bowl: Penn State vs. Boise State (+10.5, 53)

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Peach Bowl: Texas vs. Arizona State (+13.5, 52.5)

Rose Bowl: Ohio State vs. Oregon (+2.5, 55.5)

Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Georgia (-1.5, 44)

Thursday, Jan. 2

Gator Bowl: Duke vs. Ole Miss (-14.5, 52.5)

Friday, Jan. 3

First Responder Bowl: North Texas vs. Texas State (-14, 64)

Duke's Mayo Bowl: Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech (+7.5, 42.5)

Saturday, Jan. 4

Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo vs. Liberty (+2.5, 51)