Coach Todd Stepsis has done an excellent job this season with his Drake Bulldogs, who boast a 7-1 record and an undefeated run in Pioneer League play. What has been most impressive for the Bulldogs is how they've handled whatever adversity that has been thrown at them.

Their first game vs. Quincy was cancelled due to a lengthy lightning delay, which didn't allow them to get a game under their belt before traveling to take on Eastern Washington. It didn't matter. Coach Stepsis got his guys up and ready for that challenge, and the Bulldogs upset the Eagles 35-32 in overtime. This is a Bulldogs team that has beaten a traditional power and ripped off six straight wins, including a 27-17 decision over Pioneer League member Butler, who has garnered some top-25 votes.

Armed with an NFL Draft prospect at QB in Luke Bailey, Drake has been able to win with both their offense and defense at times this season, looking like one of the most well-balanced teams in the FCS. They can't lose focus now; there are only two weeks left in the season. The Bulldogs are looking to lock up back-to-back Pioneer League titles for the first time since 2011-2012, when they were back-to-back co-champions.

