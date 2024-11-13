Coach Todd Stepsis has done an excellent job this season with his Drake Bulldogs, who boast a 7-1 record and an undefeated run in Pioneer League play. What has been most impressive for the Bulldogs is how they've handled whatever adversity that has been thrown at them.
Their first game vs. Quincy was cancelled due to a lengthy lightning delay, which didn't allow them to get a game under their belt before traveling to take on Eastern Washington. It didn't matter. Coach Stepsis got his guys up and ready for that challenge, and the Bulldogs upset the Eagles 35-32 in overtime. This is a Bulldogs team that has beaten a traditional power and ripped off six straight wins, including a 27-17 decision over Pioneer League member Butler, who has garnered some top-25 votes.
Armed with an NFL Draft prospect at QB in Luke Bailey, Drake has been able to win with both their offense and defense at times this season, looking like one of the most well-balanced teams in the FCS. They can't lose focus now; there are only two weeks left in the season. The Bulldogs are looking to lock up back-to-back Pioneer League titles for the first time since 2011-2012, when they were back-to-back co-champions.
Get the full rundown of Week 12's top games with Fanatics. On to the rankings ...
|Team
|Rank
|Record
|Breakdown
|1. Montana State
|10-0
|The Bobcats face their biggest test of the season since Week 0 vs. New Mexico in a road trip to UC Davis.
|2. North Dakota State
|9-1
|This upcoming game vs. Missouri State is another test against an FBS-type team; the Bears are in their FBS transition to Conference USA. It could prove to be a big-time statement for the Bison faithful.
|3. South Dakota State
|8-2
|I tune into a South Dakota State game to watch its defense. This is one of the more fundamentally and assignment-sound defenses in football, regardless of subdivision.
|4. South Dakota
|7-2
|Great bounce-back win for the Coyotes over a surging Indiana State, blanking the Sycamores 49-0.
|5. UC Davis
|9-1
|With a three-touchdown performance from QB Miles Hastings, the Aggies made a huge statement last weekend in their 30-14 victory over Montana.
|6. Incarnate Word
|8-2
|The Cardinals just keep stacking wins and head to Stephen F. Austin this weekend looking to stack another one.
|7. Villanova
|8-2
|A dominating performance by the Villanova defense last weekend, holding North Carolina A&T to 169 total yards of offense and three points.
|8. Idaho
|7-3
|The Vandals' game vs. Portland State was a lot closer than expected, which was the same story against Cal Poly a few weeks ago. Idaho needs to put together a dominant performance vs. Weber State.
|9. Mercer
|9-1
|Can Mercer pull off the upset this weekend vs. Alabama? Ehh ... probably not, but I do know it will go down there to Tuscaloosa and compete.
|10. Richmond
|8-2
|Campbell gave the Spiders all they could handle last weekend, and Hampton will be no easy feat either this upcoming Saturday.
|11. Tarleton State
|8-2
|This will be a huge test for the Texans defense this week against Abilene Christian, as the Wildcats can really push the pace offensively.
|12. Rhode Island
|8-2
|Delaware proved to be a bit too strong for the Rams last weekend in a 24-21 loss. Still, a solid showing for Rhody nonetheless. This is still a good football team.
|13. South Carolina State
|7-2
|The Bulldogs will meet their physical match this weekend against Morgan State. South Carolina State has been one of the best stories so far this season.
|14. Stony Brook
|8-2
|The Seawolves took care of business last weekend vs. Albany in the Empire Clash and look to keep it rolling this weekend on the road at New Hampshire.
|15. Southeast Missouri State
|8-2
|In the biggest upset of the weekend, the RedHawks dropped a head scratcher to Lindenwood.
|16. Abilene Christian
|7-3
|In a battle for the top spot in the United Athletic Conference, the Wildcats have to bring their A-game vs. the Texans of Tarleton State.
|17. Montana
|7-3
|The turnovers and lack of a run game ultimately doomed the Griz vs. UC Davis. They have to put it behind them and get ready for Portland State.
|18. UT Martin
|7-3
|Riding a six-game winning streak, the Skyhawks are looking to make it a lucky seven this weekend against Tennessee Tech.
|19. Jackson State
|8-2
|The Tigers are not toying around with their opponents this season and putting teams away early. We'll see if this holds true this weekend in a big game vs. Alabama State.
|20. Illinois State
|7-3
|The Redbirds have won three in a row and face a team in Indiana State that's a lot better than folks originally thought coming into the season.
|21. Harvard
|7-1
|Harvard's two-quarterback system with Jaden Craig and Charles DePrima is proving to be the perfect mix for them this season as they sit atop the Ivy League.
|22. North Carolina Central
|6-3
|Looking to bounce back from their loss two weeks ago to South Carolina State, the Eagles play host to the Howard Bison on Friday night.
|23. Duquesne
|7-2
|The Dukes made a statement last weekend with their 31-6 thumping of Robert Morris to take a firm control atop the Northeast Conference.
|24. Dartmouth
|7-1
|I am looking forward to seeing Dartmouth's defense against the explosive offense of Cornell. Styles make fights, and the Big Green will surely have one on their hands vs. the Big Red.
|25. Drake
|7-1
|Drake's lone loss this season was to South Dakota. If the Bulldogs can avoid a slip up here in the last two weeks of the season, they'll represent the Pioneer League in the FCS playoffs.