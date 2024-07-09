Texas quarterback Arch Manning will appear in EA Sports "College Football 25", he announced Tuesday. The redshirt freshman posted a video to social media alongside his uncle and former two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning.

According to EA Sports, more than 10,000 players opted to appear in the video game -- a good majority of the near-11,000 who are eligible. Athletes will receive $600 and a free copy of EA Sports College Football 25 as compensation. There are further marketing opportunities and incentives for athletes like Manning who EA Sports chooses to partner with.

Manning signed with Texas in 2023 as the No. 1 overall prospect in his class, according to 247Sports. His commitment to the Longhorns, posted on Twitter in June 2023, received over 212,000 likes. He gave Texas fans a glimpse of his high ceiling in the Longhorns' 2024 spring game, throwing for 355 yards and three touchdowns.

Manning has been relatively quiet in the NIL sphere but did sign a deal with Panini in July 2023 and released an exclusive trading card that was auctioned off to benefit St. David's HealthCare and St. David's Foundation in Central Texas.

College Football 25 officially releases on July 19 after an 11-year hiatus.