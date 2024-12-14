The Florida Gators seemed to find their identity late in the year after a 4-5 start and enter the 2024 Gasparilla Bowl on a three-game win streak. Billy Napier's crew knocked off a pair of ranked teams, LSU and Ole Miss, and rolled over Florida State in a rivalry game. Florida could be very active with the 2024 college football transfer portal as it builds around quarterback DJ Lagway. The Gators' 2025 incoming Florida football recruiting class is ranked No. 11 overall by 247Sports. So far, its 23 commits are all freshmen, but the college football transfer portal is where you can find players who can impact a team from day one. If you want to see the latest Florida football transfer portal news, you should join Swamp247, the 247Sports affiliate that covers the Florida Gators.

The team at Swamp247 is providing on-the-ground updates on every development in the college football transfer portal this offseason, including insights from Graham Hall, Blake Alderman and Jacob Rudner. The unrivaled insider team has vast experience and their finger on the pulse of everything Florida football. The team has the latest Florida recruiting news and the inside scoop on the Florida transfer portal movement. Swamp247 is also home to Alligator Alley, a Gators message board where you can connect with other Florida fans and insiders. And right now, Swamp247 is offering 50% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up.

The team at Swamp247 has extensive coverage of the 2024 Florida football transfer portal news. Head to Swamp247 and join now to see the latest updates regarding the building of the 2025 Florida football roster.

Florida football transfer portal news, preview

One clear area of emphasis for Napier during this transfer portal window will be the quarterback position. While Lagway is the present and future of the position, having quality depth is needed with Graham Mertz' eligibility coming to an end. Additionally, Lagway was nicked up during his freshman year, as a hamstring injury sidelined him for a November loss to Texas.

Fortunately, Florida has been aggressive in targeting one of the top college football transfer quarterbacks in Deshawn Purdie. He spent his freshman year at Charlotte last season and showed off his big-play potential. Purdie averaged 18 yards per completion, which not only led the American conference but topped all of FBS. For comparison, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart topped the SEC with 15.6 yards per completion.

Purdie was a three-star coming out of high school and is the 28th-ranked quarterback in the transfer portal, per 247Sports. He would immediately rocket up the Florida depth chart as the rest of the quarterback room, outside of Lagway, consists of walk-ons, as well as Aidan Warner, who had zero touchdowns versus three picks last year. Purdie has an official visit set with the Gators, and a marriage between the two could be beneficial for both parties. Get all the latest 2024 Florida football transfer portal updates at Swamp247.

How to get insider information on Florida football

The staff at Swamp247 has all the latest Florida football transfer portal news, including updates on a coveted defensive lineman who is expected to visit Florida soon. See who it is, and get all the VIP transfer portal news, by joining Swamp247.

Who is Florida targeting in the transfer portal, and which coveted defensive lineman can bolster the Gators' defensive front? Visit Swamp247 to see all the latest news, all from a team of reporters with vast experience covering the Gators, and find out.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for a Swamp247 annual subscription. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.