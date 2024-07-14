The Angels announced Saturday that Wantz underwent season-ending surgery on his right elbow, MLB.com reports.

The club didn't provide many details on Wantz's procedure, but the prevailing assumption is that he underwent Tommy John surgery. Assuming that's the case, Wantz likely won't be ready to pitch again until late in the 2025 season, if not the start of the 2026 season. He appeared in just one game out of the big-league bullpen this season and made seven appearances (six starts) at Triple-A Salt Lake, where he turned in a 6.17 ERA and 1.65 WHIP over 23.1 innings. Set to turn 29 years old in October and likely at risk of missing the entire 2025 season, Wantz will likely be a non-tender candidate this offseason.