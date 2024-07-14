Fulmer will start Sunday against the Mariners in what's expected to be a bullpen game, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels are deploying a committee approach for Sunday's first-half finale, with Fulmer opening what's slated to be a bullpen game. Fulmer hasn't pitched since Monday, when he tossed three innings against the Rangers, and has thrown as many as four innings in an appearance this season. It's unclear exactly how long the Angels plan to keep the 30-year-old on the mound, but Roansy Contreras is the primary candidate to follow Fulmer.