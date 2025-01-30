Now Playing

Moore could be the Angels' Opening Day second baseman, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Blum notes that the Angels were ready to promote Moore last September before the 22-year-old suffered a left knee injury. Moore returned to action at Double-A Rocket City before the end of their season, so he entered the offseason healthy. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Moore slashed .347/.400/.584 with six home runs across 25 contests for High-A Inland Empire and Rocket City in his pro debut. The Angels are always aggressive with their top prospects and have a potential opening at the keystone, so it's not terribly surprising to hear Moore could break camp with the big club if he has a good spring training.

