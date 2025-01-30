Moore could be the Angels' Opening Day second baseman, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Blum notes that the Angels were ready to promote Moore last September before the 22-year-old suffered a left knee injury. Moore returned to action at Double-A Rocket City before the end of their season, so he entered the offseason healthy. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, Moore slashed .347/.400/.584 with six home runs across 25 contests for High-A Inland Empire and Rocket City in his pro debut. The Angels are always aggressive with their top prospects and have a potential opening at the keystone, so it's not terribly surprising to hear Moore could break camp with the big club if he has a good spring training.