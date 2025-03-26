Moore has been assigned to Double-A Rocket City to begin the season, MLB.com reports.

Moore had an opportunity early on in Angels camp to win the starting second-base job, but he struggled in Cactus League play, collecting a .616 OPS and 32.7 percent strikeout rate. The top prospect also struck out at nearly a 30 percent rate in his 23 games with Rocket City last season, so he has things to work on in the minors even as he was very productive in 2024 with a .984 OPS over two levels. The Angels don't have much blocking him at second base and are aggressive in promoting their prospects, so Moore still has a good chance to make an impact in 2025 if he can get off to a nice start.