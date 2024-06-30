Daniel is scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Athletics in Oakland, Doug Padilla of The Orange County Register reports.

The Halos will get some reinforcement to their rotation with Jose Soriano (abdomen) on track to come off the 15-day injured list Tuesday to start the series opener in Oakland, but Daniel did enough in his first MLB start last Thursday versus Detroit to earn another turn. After getting called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to aid a rotation that had been hit hard by injuries of late, Daniel proceeded to deliver eight shutout innings while striking out eight and giving up only four hits and no walks. The matchup with a weak Athletics offense at a pitcher-friendly venue in Oakland offers an ideal setup for Daniel to come through with another quality start.