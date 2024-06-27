The Angels recalled Daniel from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Thursday's game versus Detroit.

Daniel has yet to pitch in the majors this season despite joining the active roster for one day in May. He posted a 2.19 ERA and 1.30 WHIP through 12.1 innings across three games with the Halos last season, but fantasy managers should expect results closer to his Triple-A statline (5.33 ERA, 1.50 WHIP in 76 innings) as he makes his first career MLB start Thursday. Guillermo Zuniga was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.