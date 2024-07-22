Canning (elbow) is expected to draw the start Wednesday on the road against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Canning appears to be alright after reporting that he was dealing with irritation in his right elbow in Friday's loss to the Athletics. The 28-year-old has failed to reach five innings on the mound in each of his last three starts, giving up 12 runs over 12 total frames in those outings. He'll look to get back on track against Seattle, who he threw 6.1 innings of one-run ball against June 2.