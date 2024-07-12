Rosenberg pitched in long relief against Seattle on Thursday, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four batters over six innings.

Jack Kochanowicz was given the start in his MLB debut but lasted just three innings, giving up five runs (four earned). Rosenberg entered in the fourth and took on what amounted to a full starting workload, tossing 95 pitches (55 strikes) across six frames. It was the southpaw's first big-league outing of the season, but he was ready to handle the hefty workload since he was a starter in all 14 of his appearances with Triple-A Salt Lake. Given his usage Thursday, it wouldn't be surprising if Rosenberg is sent back to the minors in short order since he likely won't be available to take the mound again until after the All-Star break.