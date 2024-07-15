Contreras locked down his second career save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Mariners after striking out one over a perfect ninth inning.

The Angels top three relivers were all unavailable after pitching both Friday and Saturday, so Contreras was called upon to close things out in the ninth. He got the job done quite easily and picked up a strikeout on Ty France in the process. Coming into Sunday, Contreras had given up eight runs (seven earned) over his last 7.2 innings, so it was encouraging to see him bounce back in a high-leverage situation. The 24-year-old owns a 4.66 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 34:19 K:BB in 38.2 innings and will presumably go back to a middle/long relief role after the team returns from the All-Star break.