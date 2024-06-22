Ward went 2-for-3 with one RBI, one walk, one stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Dodgers.

Ward put the Angels ahead with an RBI single in the 10th inning and then stole second. The Angels didn't add to their lead, but they were able to hold on. With just two multi-hit efforts in June, Ward has been a bit disappointing after he started the season in good form at the plate. He's slashing .240/.325/.419 with 12 home runs, three steals, 38 RBI and 35 runs scored over 73 contests, but just one of those long balls, but he has just three extra-base hits in June.