Ward went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Monday's 5-1 win over the Athletics.

Ward gave the Angels all the offense they needed with his first-inning blast. This was his 13th homer of the season, but it's just his second over the last 24 contests. The outfielder may be coming back around at the plate, as he's hit safely in four straight games, but he's at a .241/.326/.431 slash line with 40 RBI, 37 runs scored and three stolen bases through 75 contests overall.