Astros manager Joe Espada said Friday that Garcia (elbow) threw from flat ground instead of off the mound following his rehab start July 4, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Garcia was roughed up in his rehab start with Double-A Corpus Christi on July 4, allowing four earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out two over 1.1 innings. Espada noted that Garcia "did not bounce back" as hoped after his last rehab start, and the 27-year-old right-hander has been limited to playing catch, per Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle.