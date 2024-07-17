Dubin has made his last three appearances out of the Houston bullpen, striking out three while allowing one earned run on four hits and one walk across 2.2 innings.

Dubin made 3.1- and 2.2-inning starts on June 30 and July 5, respectively, but he was moved back to the bullpen after the Astros got Jake Bloss back from the injured list shortly before the All-Star break to fill out the final spot in their rotation. Though he notched a three-inning save May 16, Dubin has otherwise operated in a low-leverage role out of the bullpen this season, as he hasn't recorded any holds over his 17 relief appearances.