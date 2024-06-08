Diaz went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 7-1 win over the Angels.

Diaz opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning and added a two-run homer in the seventh. He's gone yard in four straight contests, an impressive run of power after he went 39 games without a homer prior to this surge. The catcher is at a .258/.285/.416 slash line, seven long balls, 32 RBI, 22 runs scored and 10 doubles over 56 contests. With Kyle Tucker (lower leg) going on the injured list Friday, Yordan Alvarez has seen more time in the field, giving the Astros the option of moving Diaz to designated hitter rather than having him at catcher full-time in the short term.