Wilson is starting at shortstop and batting eighth in Friday's series opener against the Angels.

Wilson has risen quickly through the Athletics' farm system since being selected sixth overall in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft. Following his promotion to Triple-A Las Vegas on May 8, Wilson has slashed .398/.444/.639 with four home runs, 12 RBI and a 1.083 OPS across 90 plate appearances. He'll take over the starting job at shortstop for Max Schuemann, and if Wilson is able to adapt as well to the big leagues as he has in the minors, he should move up in the A's batting order during the second half of the season.