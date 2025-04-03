Wilson went 3-for-4 with a double in Wednesday's 10-2 loss to the Cubs.
Wilson was responsible for three of the Athletics' five hits Wednesday, including his first double of the season in the ninth inning. Wilson has logged a hit in each of the first seven games of the 2025 season and is slashing .375/.375/.542 with three runs scored, one home run and two RBI.
More News
-
Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Moves up to six spot•
-
Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Slugs first career homer•
-
Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Singles in season opener•
-
Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Looks set for starting job•
-
Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Contributes game-winning hit•
-
Athletics' Jacob Wilson: Productive in leadoff role•