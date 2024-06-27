Schuemann went 1-for-2 with an RBI double and a sacrifice fly Wednesday against the Angels.

Schuemann hadn't logged an RBI since June 1 and drove in multiple runs for just the third time all season. Still, his productive day could've been even better, but Kyle McCann was called out at home due to runner's interference on Schuemann's second-inning double, preventing an additional RBI. Operating as the Athletics' everyday shortstop, Schuemann is batting 14-for-69 (.203) with a 27.8 percent strikeout rate in June.