The Athletics have selected Kurtz with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Being an elite college first baseman doesn't guarantee significant success at the highest level (see Spencer Torkelson, Andrew Vaughn, etc...) but Kurtz's college track record is very impressive. A 6-foot-6 lefty who walked more than he struck out all three years at Wake Forest and led the nation with 78 walks as a junior, Kurtz is a good defender in addition to his offensive exploits. He took advantage of the Demon Deacons' hitter-friendly home park en route to blasting 46 home runs in 110 games over the last two years. Kurtz has good bat speed and has registered elite exit velocities with a metal bat, but his 16.2 percent strikeout rate as a junior is just OK for a top pick from college.