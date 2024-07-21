The Athletics list Bido as their starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Astros in Oakland.

Bido made a spot start with the Athletics in May and nine starts at Triple-A Las Vegas earlier this season, but he's worked exclusively out of the bullpen since getting called up to Oakland on June 21. After tossing a scoreless inning in Friday's 13-3 win over the Angels, Bido will be taking the hill Tuesday on three days' rest, though he needed just eight pitches to retire the side in the relief outing. Bido likely won't be asked to handle a typical starter's workload Tuesday, but he should be capable of giving the Athletics four or five innings if he's able to work efficiently.