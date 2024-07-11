The Athletics selected Brown's contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

With Tyler Soderstrom (wrist) headed for the injured list, Brown will now rejoin the A's in order to add depth to the team's big-league outfield unit. Since being outrighted to Las Vegas in June, the 31-year-old has slashed an incredible .403/.416/.736 with seven homers and 24 RBI over 77 plate appearances. It's possible Oakland works him into their lineup over the next several days in order to take advantage of his hot bat.