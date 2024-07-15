Brown went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs Sunday against the Phillies.

Brown joined the Oakland home-run brigade, clubbing two of the eight long balls launched by the A's on Sunday. It was the third start for Brown since returning from a two-week stint in the minors. Brown was batting .189 and had collected just five homers prior to being sent down but caught fire following his demotion, batting .403 with seven homers and 24 RBI during the 16-games he spent down on the farm.