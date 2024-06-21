The Athletics designated Nittoli for assignment Friday.

The move corresponds with Oakland recalling right-hander Osvaldo Bido from Triple-A Las Vegas. After joining the Athletics on a minor-league deal in October, Nittoli was promoted to the big club June 4. In his seven major-league appearances this season, Nittoli has allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out five over eight frames. Given his solid play with the Athletics, the 33-year-old right-hander could garner interest on the waiver wire from teams looking to add to its bullpen.