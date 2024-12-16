The Blue Jays signed Sanchez to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Sanchez began the 2024 regular season with the Cubs in Triple-A, but he was dealt to the Marlins in mid-June in exchange for cash considerations. He ended up appearing in 31 games for Miami and posted a slash line of .167/.211/.190 with two stolen bases and four RBI across 96 plate appearances. Sanchez will have an opportunity in Toronto to compete for a major-league roster spot for the 2025 campaign.