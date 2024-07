Sanchez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles.

After top backstop Nick Fortes committed three throwing errors in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mets, Sanchez caught the Marlins' next three games, going 0-for-7 with three strikeouts. Despite the rough performance over the weekend, Fortes still looks to be the Marlins' preferred catcher, and he'll be back behind the plate for Thursday's series finale with Baltimore while Sanchez sits.