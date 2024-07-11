Clement went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Giants.

Clement smacked a three-run shot off Logan Webb in the fifth to put Toronto on top 3-2 and then added an RBI single his next at-bat to extend the lead. The 28-year-old finished the night with three hits for only the second time on the campaign and he's now homered in back-to-back games. Clement has also hit safely in three straight, going 5-for-13 (.384) over that stretch with seven RBI and three runs scored.