Springer went 3-for-3 with a pair of three-run home runs in Thursday's 9-2 win against the Yankees.

Springer punished Yankees starter Carlos Rodon for two three-run homers in the first two innings to set the Blue Jays up for a big victory. The six RBI were a single-game career high for the veteran outfielder, who came into the contest with two home runs and six RBI over his previous 25 games combined. Springer batted an awful .137 through his first 21 contests of June but has gone 6-for-8 with three long balls and eight runs batted in over his past two games.