Garcia (elbow) didn't pitch in a rehab game at Triple-A Buffalo as scheduled Tuesday due to neck stiffness, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Garcia's injury isn't considered to be serious, but the Bisons opted to hold him out of the game as a precaution. The 33-year-old reliever is now slated to appear in Wednesday's game, assuming he feels better by then. It's unclear how many additional rehab appearances he will need to make past Wednesday, though a return to Toronto before the All-Star break has not yet been ruled out.