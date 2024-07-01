Garcia (elbow) threw a bullpen session Sunday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The reliever will throw another bullpen session Wednesday before the next steps in his rehab program are determined. Garcia has missed just two weeks with a nerve issue in his right elbow, so it's possible he could skip a rehab assignment and return from the 15-day injured list whenever the Blue Jays feel that he's ready. With Jordan Romano (elbow) out indefinitely, Garcia should be back in the mix for saves once he returns, perhaps even as the club's top option. Chad Green has been serving as Toronto's closer since Garcia landed on the IL but hasn't received any save chances during that stretch.