Atlanta activated Smith-Shawver (oblique) from the 15-day injured Tuesday.

Smith-Shawver had been slated to make his second rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Gwinnett, but he will rejoin the big club instead to offer length in the bullpen, per Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The young right-hander struck out four and allowed one run over two innings in his lone rehab appearance last week with High-A Rome. Smith-Shawver went 4.1 shutout frames in his lone start this season for Atlanta back in late May before exiting with a strained oblique.