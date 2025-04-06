Smith-Shawver (0-2) took the loss Saturday against the Marlins, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out six.
Smith-Shawver has displayed impressive swing-and-miss stuff to start the year, totaling 24 whiffs through his first two starts. However, it's yet to yield results for the young right-hander as he's allowed five runs while posting a 2.19 WHIP across 8.2 innings to start the year. Smith-Shawver will look to turn things around in his next outing, which currently lines up as a tough home matchup with the Phillies.
