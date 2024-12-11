Atlanta selected Pilar with the 11th pick of the Rule 5 draft Wednesday, JJ Cooper of Baseball America reports.

A right-handed reliever who will turn 27 during spring training, Pilar spent seven years in the Rockies organization and spent 2024 climbing through the three highest levels of the minors as a member of the Marlins. Most notably, he logged a 31:12 K:BB and 1.14 WHIP in 32.1 innings at Double-A and a 22:7 K:BB and 1.20 WHIP in 15 innings at Triple-A. Pilar will operate as a low-leverage reliever in Atlanta's bullpen.