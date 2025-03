Atlanta returned Pilar to Miami on Wednesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

A Rule 5 selection over the winter, Pilar fanned 12 batters in 5.2 Grapefruit League innings but has also walked six and permitted nine runs. The 27-year-old should open the 2025 season in the Triple-A Jacksonville bullpen, but he'll no longer possess a 40-man roster spot as he rejoins his previous organization.