Atlanta recalled Elder from Triple-A Gwinnett, and he'll start Monday's game against the Diamondbacks in Arizona.

Chris Sale had been listed as Atlanta's scheduled starter for Monday, but the big club will build in some extra rest for the All-Star lefty and have him take the hill Tuesday. In his last start in the majors June 26 against the Cardinals, Elder took the loss while allowing two runs on four hits and striking out four over six innings. The 24-year-old right-hander is 1-3 across six major-league starts this season with a 5.76 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 29.2 innings.