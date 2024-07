Atlanta recalled Hernandez from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with Cincinnati.

Hernandez has been designated as the 27th man for the twin bill, so he could be headed back to Gwinnett immediately following the doubleheader, unless Atlanta moves another player off the active roster. The right-hander has shined over his nine relief appearances for Atlanta this season, striking out 12 batters while allowing six hits and three walks over 9.2 scoreless innings.