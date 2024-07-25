Atlanta recalled Hernandez from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
Hernandez was technically optioned earlier Thursday after serving as the 27th man for Atlanta in Wednesday's doubleheader against the Reds (although, the second game wound up getting rained out). He never actually left the team, though, and will be back in the bullpen as a middle relief option.
