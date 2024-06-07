Hall (knee) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 25-year-old visited Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles for a second opinion on his sprained left knee Friday and was recommended to receive a PRP injection, but the left-hander will instead follow the initial medical opinion and get back to throwing. Hall made two one-inning rehab appearances in the minors in late May before he tweaked his knee, and he'll likely require at least a few bullpen sessions before being cleared for game action again.