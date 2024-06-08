Myers (2-2) earned the win Friday against Detroit, allowing just one hit and three walks over eight scoreless innings. He struck out five.

After he was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Myers rejoined the Brewers' rotation Friday and delivered a fantastic effort -- he allowed a single to Matt Vierling to lead off the first inning (which was erased on a pickoff) before proceeding to hold the Tigers hitless over his final seven frames. Myers lowered his ERA to 4.15 with a 1.24 WHIP and 32:13 K:BB across 34.2 innings in a swing role with Milwaukee this year. He figures to stick in the rotation for now with Joe Ross (back), Robert Gasser (elbow), Jakob Junis (shoulder) and DL Hall (knee) all on the IL.