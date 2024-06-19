The Brewers recalled Black from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

Black played in seven games for the Brewers earlier in the season but was sent back to Nashville on May 8 after going just 5-for-22 (.227) at the plate. Since returning to Triple-A, the 23-year-old infielder has slashed .255/.354/.473 with five homers, 23 RBI and eight stolen bases. He doesn't have a clear path to playing time with Rhys Hoskins and Joey Ortiz comfortably locked into everyday roles at first and third base, respectively, but Black may be used occasionally against right-handers to give one of the usual starters a day off. Oliver Dunn was optioned to Nashville in a corresponding move.