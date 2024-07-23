Pallante did not factor into the decision Monday against the Pirates, allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out three.

Pallante was excellent in this one, firing six strong innings to earn his second quality start of the season. Unfortunately for Pallante, the Cardinals mustered just one run, resulting in a no-decision for the right-hander. The 25-year-old started the season as a relief pitcher but has filled in admirably as a starter due to injury. In nine starts, Pallante has logged a 3.42 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and a 38:16 K:BB across 47.1 innings. He is currently lined up for a home start against the Rangers his next time out.