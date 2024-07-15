The Cardinals have selected Holiday with the 80th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

After racking up 141 strikeouts over 88 innings in the JUCO ranks in 2023, Holiday made the jump to Division I with Oklahoma State in 2024 and continued to make bats miss with 128 punchouts over 113 innings. Though he leans on a modest lower-90s fastball, the offering carries well and plays up due to his ability to consistently command it. He complements the heater with a mid-70s curveball and a low-80s changeup, but neither offering is viewed as a plus pitch.