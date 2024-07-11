Graceffo (0-1) took the loss against Kansas City on Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks while striking out two batters over 3.1 innings.

Graceffo tossed 4.1 frames and gave up just one run in his major-league debut June 29, but that came in long relief. The right-hander wasn't as effective in his first big-league start, though he yielded just one run on two hits through three innings. Kansas City notched back-to-back hits against Graceffo to begin the fourth, however, and he was pulled after a sacrifice fly yielded the Royals' second run. Another tally was charged to his ledger after his departure, and the Cardinals were never able to take take the rookie off the hook for the loss. Graceffo served as the team's 27th man in the contest, so he'll likely be headed back to Triple-A in short order.