Gray did not factor into the decision in Friday's 7-6 win against the Nationals, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk with six strikeouts over five innings.

Gray allowed a total of five runs over the first three innings and departed after five frames with a 5-3 deficit. He surrendered eight hard hits and now carries a 5.09 ERA in road starts compared to a 1.90 mark at home . On the season, the 34-year-old owns a 3.30 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 115:24 K:BB over 92.2 innings and lines up for a home matchup against the Royals next week.