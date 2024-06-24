Gray (9-4) picked up the win Sunday against San Francisco, allowing one run on one hit with no walks across seven innings. He struck out eight.

Gray took a perfect game into the seventh inning before Patrick Bailey launched a solo home run with two outs. Although the bullpen would give up two more runs, Gray was able to claim his ninth win of 2024, his most wins in a season since 2019. The 34-year-old has completed at least seven innings in three consecutive starts and owns a 2.95 ERA along with an 11.1 K/9 across 83.1 innings. He's on track to face the Reds during a four-game series late next week.