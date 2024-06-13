Contreras (forearm) will take full batting practice in the indoor batting cage Thursday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Contreras is barely more than a month removed from surgery to repair a fractured left forearm. He was given a 10-week timetable to return following the operation but would appear to be ahead of schedule given that he's already taking batting practice. Contreras surely needs some rehab games considering the amount of time he's missed, and it's uncertain when he will be cleared for those.