Busch went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Angels.

Busch has gone 8-for-25 (.320) with four extra-base hits across his last seven games. His homer provided the Cubs' last runs in the seventh inning of Sunday's win, though he also generated a run despite grounding into a double play in the fifth. The corner infielder is at a .264/.359/.457 slash line with 11 homers, 32 RBI, 40 runs scored and one stolen base across 301 plate appearances this season. Busch isn't strictly limited to a strong-side platoon role, but he'll still sit against some southpaws.